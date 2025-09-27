Roanoke surges past Gallaudet 38-14 for first ODAC win

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College football program checked off another first on Saturday in its 38-14 victory against Gallaudet--first conference win as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

The Maroons jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

In what proved to be a balanced offensive attack, Tyson Miller helped set the tone with two first half touchdowns. Polo Hill added another in the second half as the two combined for 83 yards rushing.

Through the air, Kam Hill made 19 completions for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Hill made scoring connections with Malcolm Levenberry and Grey Deal.

Roanoke tallied 478 yards of offense.

"We can be excited about what we’ve accomplished, but we have to get to where we do certain things better and we did," said head coach Bryan Stinespring. “Did we get off to a faster start offensively? We did. We tackled better for the most part. We reduced our penalties as the game went on and those things we really got better at, running the ball we got better at.”

Defensively, the Maroons had three takeaways. Two of the interceptions were made by William Byrd grad Lane Shoemaker.

“My coach put me in a position in the middle of the field this week,” said Shoemaker. “He put me in the spot to make the plays and he trusted me to make those plays and I just had to go make the play get my hands on it.”

As conference play continues, the competition level stiffens for Roanoke as it plays host to reigning ODAC champion Randolph-Macon Saturday, October 4.