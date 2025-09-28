Jaxson Dart's 15-yard touchdown run ignites Giants' offense on opening drive of his first start

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Jaxson Dart ran for a 15-yard touchdown to cap an impressive 90-yard drive on the opening possession of his first game as the New York Giants' starting quarterback Sunday.

Dart, the 25th overall pick out of Ole Miss in April, got the start against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers in place of the benched Russell Wilson and the Giants' struggling offense was sparked by the rookie.

After the Chargers punted on their first series, Dart and the Giants took the field at their 10 — and the quarterback received a standing ovation from the MetLife Stadium crowd as he jogged from the sideline.

His first snap was a handoff to Cam Skattebo and his first pass one play later to Malik Nabers fell incomplete, but Tarheeb Still was called for pass interference. Two plays later, Dart's first NFL completion went for 7 yards to Nabers.

After Skattebo ran for 20 yards on the next two plays, Dart took off on runs of 9 and 4 yards to put the ball at the Chargers 28. Dart connected with a sliding Nabers for a 13-yard completion to make it first-and-10 at the 15.

Dart then took the snap, wriggled up the middle and scooted into the end zone nearly untouched for a touchdown to put New York up 7-0 with 9:20 left in the opening quarter.

Dart, who got six snaps without a pass attempt as a change of pace to Wilson in the past two games, was given the starting job earlier this week by coach Brian Daboll as the Giants look for their first win after an 0-3 start.

