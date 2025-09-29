The Commonwealth earns nearly half of ACC’s Player of the Week honors

(Robert Simmons, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Virginia running back Xavier Brown (20) Virginia wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. (2) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 26 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

CHARLOTTE, NC – College football in the state of Virginia is back — at least according to this week’s ACC honors.

Four positions in the commonwealth were recognized on Monday.

Starting with Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris, who accounted for five touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ upset win over eighth-ranked Florida State on Friday.

His teammates on defense cleaned up as well. Mitchell Melton was named Defensive Lineman of the Week, and Ja’son Prevard Jr. earned Defensive Back of the Week honors after making the game-sealing play late in the fourth quarter.

Virginia Tech’s John Love was named Specialist of the Week after going 3-for-3 on field goals, including the 49-yard game-winner that lifted the Hokies over NC State on the road.