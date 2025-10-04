Craig County “rockets” to first-ever 5-0 start with 54-0 win over Stonewall Jackson

Craig County football is on a roll with an undefeated streak, now 5-0 for the first time in program history. Coach Fisher’s team stayed focused on the task at hand against Stonewall Jackson.

The Craig County Rockets ran onto the field through a tunnel of students wearing pink for breast cancer awareness, setting an energetic tone for the game.

Craig County’s Jerry Smith opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run up the middle, giving the Rockets a 7-0 lead.

Smith wasn’t done. He took the handoff up the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown. With no PAT, the score was 13-0.

Stonewall Jackson tried to respond, but Jonathan Heishman’s deep throw was intercepted by Caleb Cregger, who returned it all the way for a touchdown, extending the lead to 33-0.

Adding to the excitement, Bentley Smith from New Castle ran to his right, cut back, and scored another touchdown.

Craig County won decisively, 54-0, marking the first time in school history the team has started 5-0.