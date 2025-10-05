Gray has record day as Ferrum earns 28-25 comeback win over Shorter

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Omarza Gray had six receptions for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help Ferrum win its first ever Conference Carolinas home game. His 203 yards is a new school record for single game receiving yards, as well as a new Conference Carolinas record.

Gray, the William Fleming High School graduate, hauled in a pass from Eli Foutz and ran 92 yards for a touchdown with 1:03 left in regulation to help Ferrum erase a 25-21 deficit and post the comeback win. Foutz was 17-29 passing for 279 yards and a pair of touchdown passes for the Panthers (2-3, 1-1 CC). Jeb Walls was 9-22 passing for 185 yards and two scores for the Hawks (1-5, 0-2 CC).

The Panthers special teams proved to be a factor as well as Ryan Schmidt blocked a first quarter field goal attempt and JJ Montford returned it for a 78 yard touchdown for Ferrum. The Hawks also had a first half extra point blocked as well.