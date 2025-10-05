ODAC Football: Randolph-Macon tops Roanoke 35-17

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College suffered its first loss of the season against Randolph-Macon 35-17 on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets earned their 28th consecutive ODAC victory as leadership and experience proved be too much for the Maroons to withstand.

“What I told them in the locker room just now is that your greatest success can come from your most difficult time. And I believe we’ll learn a lot about ourselves,” said Roanoke College head coach Bryan Stinespring. “I did watch in the game, and as I said before, what I learned the most is we’ve got to want to, and we’ve got a determination, and we’ve got a drive to be a great program. And we may have lost the game today, but we inched forward.”

The Maroons had an impressive first drive of the game. Starting from their own 16, Roanoke ran 19 plays to march deep into Randolph-Macon territory, but were forced to punt after a holding call negated a would-be touchdown.

Roanoke will hit the road to take on Bridgewater College next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Washington & Lee earned a road win at No. 21 Hampden-Sydney 42-34.

Bridgewater defeated Averett 41-14 in Danville.