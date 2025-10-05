Titans snap 10-game skid with improbable comeback to beat Cardinals 22-21

Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) congratulates place-kicker Joey Slye (6) after kicking the game winning field goal in an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Coach Brian Callahan has been adamant over the past few weeks that his Tennessee Titans could be a good team if the football started bouncing their way.

On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals pretty much handed the ball to them.

Recommended Videos

Cam Ward threw for a career-high 265 yards, Joey Slye made a 29-yard field goal as time expired and the Titans snapped a 10-game skid with an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, beating the mistake-prone Cardinals 22-21.

“Things just have to go your way sometimes,” Callahan said. “We haven't had a lot of that so far this year, haven't had a lot of bounces in our favor, and sometimes you need that.”

The Titans (1-4) trailed 21-6 in the fourth, but took advantage of two massive Cardinals blunders to rally. Ward completed 13 of 18 passes for 193 yards in the final quarter.

“I wish I had started better,” Ward said. “But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you start, it's how you finish.”

Emari Demercado looked as if he had run for a game-sealing 72-yard touchdown with 12:51 left, but the running back dropped the ball just before he ran into the end zone. Instead of giving the Cardinals a 28-6 lead, it was ruled a fumble out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.

Tennessee took advantage, driving 80 yards for its first touchdown in eight quarters. Calvin Ridley caught a pass for 47 yards during the scoring drive, which was capped by Tony Pollard’s 1-yard touchdown run, making it 21-12.

Slye missed the extra point, keeping it at a two-possession game.

Arizona (2-3) made another huge miscue later when Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted Ward’s pass but immediately fumbled. Titans receiver Tyler Lockett fell on the ball in the end zone, cutting the Cardinals' lead to 21-19 with 4:51 left.

The Cardinals still had a chance to close the game on offense, but couldn't make it happen. They punted with two minutes left and Ward completed a 38-yard pass to Ridley on the decisive drive, setting up Slye's field goal.

Ridley finished with five catches for 131 yards.

“We needed it pretty bad, just to feel confident moving forward,” Ridley said. “We should build from this.”

Arizona dominated much of the first three quarters, but has now lost three straight. All of the losses came via a field goal on the final play — the first time that's happened in NFL history, according to Sportradar.

“Obviously, very disappointing,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “Felt like we had multiple chances to put away the game, all three phases, and we didn't do that. Collectively, we have to do a better job. Until we do a better job, we're going to keep losing.”

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said it might have been the worst loss of his career.

“I don’t really know what to think about that — how to lose a game 101," the quarterback said. “That was crazy.”

On the Cardinals' first drive, Marvin Harrison Jr. made an outstanding grab over two Titans defenders for a 43-yard gain that was a half-yard short of a touchdown. Three plays later, Michael Carter ran it in from 1 yard out for a 7-0 lead.

The tough catch was a step in the right direction for Harrison, who hasn’t quite lived up to his reputation as an elite receiver after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Murray ran for a 12-yard touchdown on the Cardinals’ next possession, giving them a 14-3 lead after one quarter. The Titans have been outscored 44-6 in the first quarter through five games.

The Cardinals led 21-6 at halftime.

Murray — who completed 23 of 31 passes for 220 yards — briefly left in the third quarter because of a foot injury, but returned after two plays.

Injuries

Titans: WR Calvin Ridley (knee/elbow) and RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) were active. Spears made his season debut. T JC Latham (hip) missed his fourth straight game. LB James Williams (forearm) left in the second quarter.

Cardinals: CB Max Melton (hamstring), OL Evan Brown (hamstring) and DL Darius Robinson (pectoral) were among the team's six inactives. ... LB Cody Simon (knee) left in the first half. ,,, TE Tip Reiman (ankle) left in the third quarter and didn't return.

Up next

Titans: At Las Vegas next Sunday.

Cardinals: At Indianapolis next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL