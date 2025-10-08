Sports

Phillies' Harper and Schwarber in postseason slump as team faces elimination against Dodgers

Beth Harris

Associated Press

1 / 2
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gets ready for batting practice Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Los Angeles, the day before Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner works out during practice Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Los Angeles, the day before Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gets ready for batting practice Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Los Angeles, the day before Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos