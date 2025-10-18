Appomattox shuts out Altavista in key Dogwood District showdown, 13-0

The Dogwood District is taking shape with Altavista and Appomattox as two of three teams without a district loss. That changed when the Colonels and Raiders faced off.

The Appomattox County Raiders honored the 10-year anniversary of their first championship team and the birth of the Power of One movement during the game.

Appomattox’s Jamorion Haskins seemed unstoppable, starting the scoring with a 75-yard touchdown run. The Raiders took an early 7-0 lead.

The Altavista Colonels tried to respond. Cooper Brooks pushed for the edge and took a hit but managed to set up a first-and-goal opportunity.

The story of the night was defense. Altavista’s drive stalled when Raiders’ Melvon Morgan recovered a loose football.

Turnovers plagued both teams, but it was Appomattox’s defense that pitched the shutout. The final score was 13-0.

