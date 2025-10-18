Fleming cruises to 55-7 win over William Byrd behind powerful offense

William Fleming hosted William Byrd on the cliff in a high-energy matchup.

The first drive of the game saw Fleming’s offense take control. Quarterback Jycer Preston connected with Zion Baskerville in the red zone on fourth down. Baskerville was pushed out at the 2-yard line, setting up a touchdown that gave the Colonels a 7-0 lead.

William Byrd looked to respond quickly. Cannin Lutz handed the ball off to running back Jamez Toler, who advanced to the 10-yard line before fumbling. Fleming’s Izaiah Witcher recovered the ball, halting the Terriers’ momentum.

With about six minutes left in the first half, Fleming again found success in the red zone. Running back Kamharie Steelman carried the ball in for his first touchdown of the night, extending the lead to 14-0.

Three minutes before halftime, Preston found Baskerville once more. Baskerville took the catch and sprinted over 55 yards to score. After a blocked field goal attempt by the Terriers, Fleming led 20-0 heading into halftime.

Fleming came out on top, finishing the game with a final score of 55-7.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.