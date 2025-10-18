Glenvar defense dominates Radford in 35-0 shutout

Glenvar remains one of the only undefeated teams in the Three Rivers district, continuing their dominant season with a 35-0 victory over Radford.

The Highlanders have left no doubt this season, serving up four shutouts so far. Radford was looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season but fell short against Glenvar’s strong defense.

Brody Dawyot set the tone early. Taking the snap, he ran to his left and powered through two Radford defenders for a 4-yard rushing touchdown, giving Glenvar a 7-0 lead.

Glenvar’s defense made a huge impact as well. Radford’s Peyton Dobbins attempted a pass, but it was intercepted by Glenvar’s Rawlin Hanks, who returned it all the way for a touchdown.

Radford tried to mount a comeback after trailing 28-0 at halftime. Dobbins completed a short pass to Trenton Carter, who turned on the jets for a 63-yard gain.

Radford attempted a field goal shortly after but it was blocked by Glenvar’s defense.

A late touchdown by Tre Dawyot sealed the win, improving Glenvar’s record to 8-0 with the 35-0 shutout victory.

