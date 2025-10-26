Martinsville victory: Byron wins Xfinity 500, reaches Championship 4

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The checkered flag has waved signalling the end of the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. William Byron is in victory lane after taking the lead following a late caution and holding off Ryan Blaney.

Sunday proved to be Byron’s third career victory at Martinsville Speedway. After starting from the pole position, the Hendrick Motorsports driver went on to lead 304 of 500 laps.

From the pole to checkered flag! William Byron wins! pic.twitter.com/WZKD1tR990 — Brooke Leonard (@abrookeleonard) October 26, 2025

He’s into the Championship 4 field along with teammate Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin of JGR and Chase Briscoe of JGR.

Team Penske has no drivers that will be competing for a championship, with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney being eliminated along with Christopher Bell of JGR and Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports.

