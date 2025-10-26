Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
55º
Join Insider

Sports

Martinsville victory: Byron wins Xfinity 500, reaches Championship 4

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

William Byron wins the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speeday (WSLS)

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The checkered flag has waved signalling the end of the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. William Byron is in victory lane after taking the lead following a late caution and holding off Ryan Blaney.

Sunday proved to be Byron’s third career victory at Martinsville Speedway. After starting from the pole position, the Hendrick Motorsports driver went on to lead 304 of 500 laps.

Recommended Videos

He’s into the Championship 4 field along with teammate Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin of JGR and Chase Briscoe of JGR.

Team Penske has no drivers that will be competing for a championship, with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney being eliminated along with Christopher Bell of JGR and Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports.

This article will be updated!

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos