Gretna rallies to beat Appomattox County 30-22 in Dogwood District showdown

Gretna and Appomattox County met in the Dogwood District with both teams unbeaten in district play. The Raiders were on a four-game winning streak, while the Hawks had won seven in a row.

Appomattox County came into the second half pitching a shutout, leading 22-0.

But Gretna broke the shutout when Rayshaun Logan kept the ball and scored on a touchdown run, cutting the lead to 22-8.

Appomattox County had the ball next, but Noah Christian’s pass was intercepted by Jaden Smith, giving possession back to Gretna.

The Hawks capitalized on the turnover. Logan’s pass was tipped and caught by Tysen Miller for a touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, the score was 22-16.

A fumble gave Gretna the ball again. Logan looked to pass but found no open receivers. He tucked the ball and ran through a hole, racing all the way to the end zone.

A few plays later, Logan dove for the pylon to score another touchdown. However, a failed two-point conversion kept the game tied at 22.

With under a minute left, Logan floated a pass to Brayden Breedlove, who caught it for the game-winning score. Gretna completed the comeback to win 30-22.