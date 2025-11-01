Salem’s offense shines in 56-7 win against Hidden Valley Titans

Salem has won three of its last four games as the Spartans played at Hidden Valley, aiming for a late-season push toward a playoff spot.

The band struck up a tune, but so did Salem’s offense.

Salem’s quarterback Tanner Overstreet found Anthony Snead for a 14-yard connection, giving the Spartans a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

A little later, Salem’s offensive line opened a big hole for Tolin Saul, who rolled in for a 28-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 21-0 in the first quarter.

The Titans were down but not out. Tanner Bishop connected with Nolan Woodard, who worked his way down the field to put Hidden Valley in scoring position.

Then Richard Heard ran up the middle into the end zone, putting the Titans on the board.

But Salem took control, winning 56-7 and securing three wins in a row.