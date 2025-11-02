Haaland pulls out robot celebration after scoring again for Man City

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

MANCHESTER – Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a scoring machine — and his new goal celebration reflects it.

After netting the first of his two goals in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, Haaland wheeled away and came to a stop before making moves like a robot.

Recommended Videos

The prolific Norway striker likes to celebrate his goals in different ways. Perhaps his best-known is the yoga meditation pose while sitting down, while he has also been seen pointing one finger to his ear and the other hand toward the sky.

Haaland has said he is in the form of his life.

He now has 26 goals in 16 games for club and country this season, and has scored two goals in each of his last four home league games for City.

His competition-high 13 Premier League goals is more than twice any other player has managed this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer