Haaland pulls out robot celebration after scoring again for Man City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)
MANCHESTER – Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a scoring machine — and his new goal celebration reflects it.
After netting the first of his two goals in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, Haaland wheeled away and came to a stop before making moves like a robot.
The prolific Norway striker likes to celebrate his goals in different ways. Perhaps his best-known is the yoga meditation pose while sitting down, while he has also been seen pointing one finger to his ear and the other hand toward the sky.