VT, Radford hoops among winners on opening night

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers rolled to an 87-53 victory over Rider Broncs in coach Ryan Odom’s debut. Freshman forward Thijs de Ridder leading the way. De Ridder poured in 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds (six on the offensive glass) in just 24 minutes of action. He showed a polished low-block attack, mixing floaters and hook shots, and even knocked down a three in transition. The Cavs dominated the boards and the pace, exploiting their size and finishing with a dominant margin.

In Blacksburg, Virginia Tech earned a season-opening 98-67 win over Charleston Southern. Two Hokies recorded double-doubles, Tobi Lawal (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Amani Hansberry (19 points, 13 rebounds). Tech dominated the paint scoring 42 points and shooting 46 percent from the field.

Liberty opened the 2025-26 season with a 98-57 home win against Kentucky Christian on Monday night at Liberty Arena. The Flames were led by Brett Decker Jr., who scored a career-high 29 points in his first career start. Zach Cleveland added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, while JJ Harper (11 points) and Ryan Jones Jr. (10 points) also reached double figures in their Liberty debuts.

VMI downed Johnson & Wales on opening night, 122-58. The Keydets (1-0) made quick work of the Wildcats by opening the game with an 18-0 lead before J&W made a three-pointer at the 13:07 mark to end the VMI run. Junior Tan Yildizoglu made the first basket of the season on a fastbreak following a Wildcat turnover and Linus Holmstrom converted the first VMI three-pointer of the year to give VMI an 11-0 advantage during the run.The Keydets gradually built their lead the remainder of the half to go into the break with a 58-15 advantage. The 64-point margin of victory ties for the seventh-highest margin of victory in program history to match the 98-34 win over Goucher back on November 11, 2018.

In Zach Chu’s first season as head coach, Radford held on to defeat Western Illinois 80-75. Del Jones made his presence felt early and often, scoring a career-high 22 points as Radford opened the 2025-26 season with a win over Western Illinois. After being outscored 11-2 in second-chance points during the first half, the Highlanders flipped the script after the break, holding a 14-12 edge in that category. Radford struggled early from long range, connecting on just two of its first 11 three-point attempts, but improved to 36% in the second half behind key shots from Jaylon Johnson and Brennan Rigsby Jr. The Highlanders’ fast-paced offense was on full display, generating 18 fast-break points. Defensively, Radford outpaced Western Illinois in blocks 5-2, with four of those coming in the opening 20 minutes. The season-opening win marks Radford’s first since 2021 and its first against a Division I opponent since 2015.

As for the Radford women, they fell short on the road at ACC opponent Wake Forest 71-64.