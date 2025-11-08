Colonels rally past Hawks in last-second 48-47 victory

Altavista Colonels visited Gretna Hawks tonight in a decisive Dogwood District football game. The Colonels, sitting second in 2C behind Glenvar after a comeback win at Appomattox, also hold second place in Region 1B. They aimed to deliver a strong performance for the home crowd and wasted no time getting started.

Reigning player of the week Rayshaun Logan handed the ball off to Khalil Walker, who broke free down the left sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run, giving Altavista a 7-0 lead.

The Hawks responded quickly. Cooper Brooks called his own number, breaking free up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown run. Altavista then took a 14-7 lead.

Later, the Colonels extended their lead to two scores. Amari Rhodes caught a great pass and sprinted 20 yards to the end zone, making the score 28-14.

With just three seconds left in the first half, Logan connected with Tysen Miller for a touchdown catch. The Colonels trailed 28-27 at halftime.

In the final moments, with under 25 seconds left, Altavista’s Ja’ Corion Davis took the ball in from three yards out to give the Colonels a one-point lead.

Altavista’s defense sealed the win with a game-ending interception. The Colonels won the thrilling contest 48-47.

