Patrick Henry stays undefeated with 35-14 win over Blacksburg

Patrick Henry remains the top team in region 5C after their victory tonight over Blacksburg.

The Patriots started strong with quarterback Jake Painter connecting on a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cameron Hairston. The extra point was missed, putting Patrick Henry ahead 6-0.

Blacksburg responded quickly. Quarterback Easton Holt threw a deep pass to Douglas Howard, setting up running back Luke Mann for a 25-yard run that brought the Bruins into scoring position.

Luke Mann finished the drive with a touchdown run in the wildcat formation, narrowing the score to 9-7.

Patrick Henry answered again as Damarion Perdue ran in a 15-yard touchdown, extending the lead.

The Patriots secured a perfect regular season with the 35-14 victory, spoiling Blacksburg’s senior night and strengthening their playoff position.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.