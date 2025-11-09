Skip to main content
No. 22 Michigan State tops No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 in matchup of Tom Izzo, John Calipari

Larry Lage

Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Freshman Cam Ward had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Coen Carr scored 15 points and had seven rebounds and No. 22 Michigan State beat No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 on Saturday night in a matchup of Hall of Fame coaches.

The Spartans (2-0) grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and converted them into 18 points, a staple of Tom Izzo's program for 31 seasons.

John Calipari has highly touted freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas in his second season with the Razorbacks (1-1), as he often did at Kentucky, Memphis and Massachusetts.

Acuff, who is from Detroit, had 16 points on 5 of 16 shooting points and six assists. Thomas, who is from Pittsburgh, scored 16 on 5 of 15 shooting.

Arkansas went on an 8-0 run to pull into a 66-all tie with 1:41 left.

Carson Cooper ended Michigan State's scoring drought with a go-ahead free throw and grabbed a defensive rebound on the ensuing possession. After a scoreless first half with two fouls, the 6-foot-11 senior had nine points in the second half.

Jeremy Fears took advantage of Acuff's inexperience, drawing a foul on a 3-point shot with 43.2 seconds left and making two free throws for a three-point lead.

Thomas missed a 3-pointer with 27 seconds to go and after Michigan State freshman Jordan Scott missed two free throws, Acuff missed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left.

The Razorbacks retained possession and after Izzo called timeout, Trevon Brazile shot an air ball on a 3-pointer.

D.J. Wagner scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, helping Arkansas lead 39-36 in the closely contested game.

Up next

Arkansas: Hosts Central Kansas on Tuesday.

Michigan State: Hosts San Jose State on Thursday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

