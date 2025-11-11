Missouri governor floats potential for a retractable roof if Chiefs renovate Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As the Kansas City Chiefs weigh whether to play future games in a renovated Arrowhead Stadium or a proposed dome in Kansas, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe on Tuesday floated a potential mixture of the two concepts aimed at keeping the team in his state.

Kehoe, who has been in regular discussions with Chiefs executives, said there has been no talk of building a traditional domed stadium in Missouri. But that doesn't mean there couldn't be another type of covering over the Chiefs' well-known home.

“There’s some interesting architectural improvements to make to Arrowhead that could be conducive to an all-weather protective environment without being a full dome,” Kehoe told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “I would say, look at some of the structures that are in Europe that may have some sort of fabric device that goes over it.”

Kehoe was in Germany in November 2023 while the Chiefs played the Dolphins at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park, which opened in 1925 but has been renovated numerous times. Now, the home of soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt has a flexible, translucent roof membrane supported by cables that can be opened or closed depending on the weather.

Such a covering for Arrowhead is no sure thing, Kehoe said, but it could be one way to preserve its famous outdoor environment while still providing an indoor-like option that's often preferred for major events, such as a Super Bowl.

Chiefs fans “like the rough and tough and getting outside,” Kehoe said. “So I think the ownership group does realize that the fan base likes the environment they’re in and would love to continue with a legacy experience at Arrowhead.”

The Chiefs declined to address Kehoe's latest thoughts when reached by AP on Tuesday, referring instead to comments made by chairman Clark Hunt to local reporters before the team played the Washington Commanders a few weeks ago. At the time, Hunt said the club founded by his late father, Lamar Hunt, was still considering options on both sides of the Kansas-Missouri state line.

“I wouldn’t say we’re in limbo. Stadium projects move at their own pace,” Hunt said. “We’ve learned over the years that you can’t really force them to go faster, even if you want them to. And so it’s just important for us to keep working on both options.”

The Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals have played for more than 50 years in side-by-side stadiums in Jackson County, Missouri. But those leases are due to expire in January 2031, and the two franchises have been working on plans for future years.

Voters in Jackson County soundly defeated a local sales tax extension last year that would have helped to finance an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead and a $2 billion ballpark district for the Royals in downtown Kansas City. This past September, voters overwhelmingly recalled County Executive Frank White in part because of his stance on the project.

Since the sales tax defeat, the Chiefs and Royals have pursued separate plans, though each are considering options in Kansas and Missouri. The Royals have made it clear they will not play in Kauffman Stadium beyond the end of their current lease.

Kehoe said he plans to meet Wednesday with new Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota, who also has been in discussions with the Chiefs. Another local public vote likely will be needed to help finance any renovations of Arrowhead, Kehoe said.

“What Jackson County ends up doing in response to make sure the Chiefs stay in Missouri is a key component for what we’re going to do," Kehoe said.

Lawmakers in Kansas last year to authorized bonds for up to 70% of the cost of new stadiums to try to lure the Chiefs and Royals to their state. Missouri lawmakers responded in a June special session by authorizing bonds covering up to 50% of the cost of new or renovated stadiums, plus up to $50 million of tax credits for each stadium and unspecified aid from local governments.

The Chiefs said at the time that, if they choose to stay in Missouri, they would undertake a $1.15 billion renovation of Arrowhead Stadium. But the team has not released specific details of what those renovations might entail.

“If we pursued the renovation option, there is a chance that we would be on a ballot next year,” Hunt said last month.

___

Associated Press writer Dave Skretta contributed from Kansas City, Missouri.