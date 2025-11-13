Strong senior class carrying Christiansburg volleyball

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg volleyball team continued its dominant run this season, improving to 26-0 after defeating Abingdon 3-1 on Tuesday night to capture its second consecutive Region 3D championship.

Led by a core group of six seniors, the Blue Demons have their sights set on a state title — and for a few players, the road to a championship isn’t unfamiliar. Seniors Sophia Russell and Abby Neel were part of Christiansburg’s 2024 state championship softball team, experience they say helps guide their volleyball journey.

“Getting there is such a hard process, but staying together as a team is so important,” Russell said. “I’ve told my team that we just need to be with each other and stay together.”

Neel echoed the importance of teamwork and patience.

“We just have to be consistent — consistency is key,” she said. “Just because you’re down now doesn’t mean you’ll be down later.”

Head coach Morgan Taylor said her players have embraced a winning mindset from the start of the season.

“From the beginning of the year, they had a goal that they wanted to get two state rings,” Taylor said. “It’s super fun to have that as part of another record-breaking moment they could achieve.”

Christiansburg will host a Class 3 state quarterfinal matchup Saturday against the Region 3C runner-up, either Alleghany or LCA.