G.W. Danville makes it look easy Friday night with 44-7 victory over Blacksburg

G.W. Danville outlasted Magna Vista last week in one of the most intense games of the year.

That game got the Eagles into the top seed in the region and a home game with Blacksburg.

Blacksburg was in the postseason for the first time since 2019, but they weren’t catching any slack from the Eagles.

Stanford Lipscomb got the Eagles on the board, and in the second quarter, the Bruins matched that, tying the teams up 7-7.

It didn’t take long for G.W. Danville to say they’ve had enough, and they soared into a commanding lead.

G.W. Danville had an easy victory over Blacksburg, 44-7.