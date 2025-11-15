Patrick Henry defeats Franklin County 38-7 in blowout fashion

Patrick Henry hosted Franklin County after earning the top seed thanks to a historic regular season.

This was their first time going undefeated since 1985, with a thousand-yard receiver and rusher, Cameron Hairston-Taylor and Demarion Perdue, respectively.

Cam started the game with a kick return for a touchdown, so the Patriots were up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Franklin County got on the board, tying the game up 7-7.

But it wasn’t enough, Patrick Henry kicked into overdrive. In the end, Patrick Henry blew Franklin County out of the water, 38-7.