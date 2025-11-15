William Byrd tops Bassett 38-10 in Region 3D victory

A rematch in Vinton Friday night between Bassett and William Byrd. The Bengals won by 9 points in a back-and-forth shootout in September.

The Terriers started things off with Gray Matthews busting up the middle for a 48-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.

Bassett answered right back with a huge kickoff return, but despite the huge return, the Bengals could not find the end zone and had to settle for three.

On the Terriers’ next possession after the stop, a Jamez Toler touchdown run would give William Byrd a 14-3 lead, a lead they would never lose, taking home a 38-10 victory.