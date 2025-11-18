Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland before facing Raiders in 1st game since his death

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wears a tribute t-shirt of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas, in memory of Kneeland who passed away earlier this month. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS – Dallas Cowboys players bowed their heads during a moment of silence in honor of their late teammate, Marshawn Kneeland, before Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A photo of Kneeland was shown on the video boards at Allegiant Stadium, and the suicide hotline number, 988, was posted.

Kneeland, a 24-year-old defensive end, was found dead on Nov. 6 of an apparent suicide. Monday's game was the first for the Cowboys since his death.

Dallas players wore blue T-shirts with Kneeland's name, the years of his life — 2001-2025 — and the team's star logo beneath an image of his face. A decal of his number, 94, was on the back of their helmets and will remain there for the rest of the season.

The team prepared a locker room stall for Kneeland at the stadium, and his jersey was placed on a coat hanger.

Dallas is coming off a bye week, given the team a little more time to come to grips with his death.

