VHSL Volleyball: Giles, Christiansburg, Radford punch tickets to state finals

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday night was VHSL state semifinals for volleyball.

In Class 3, undefeated Christiansburg defeated New Kent in straight sets, 3-0. The Blue Demons, 28-0 this season, will battle Abingdon seeking their first ever state championship.

In Class 1, Auburn has been the team to beat. The Eagles have captured six consecutive state championships but they will not hoist a seventh. Giles proved to take down Auburn in a 3-1 final in the 5th meeting between the two schools this season.

“So the games with Auburn are typically like that [intense],” said Giles head coach Mandy Havens. “I mean they’re obviously such a great ball team and coached really well and so you always know it’s going to be a dogfight going into it and we just you know try to keep our composure. We were just trying to keep the girls knowing and believing and breathing and and they they pulled through.”

“I think it was our team like we really stepped up and we’re like we have this game and everyone came together, stayed calm and believed in each other and I think that’s what made the difference.” said Spartans senior and Ole Miss commit Sophie Taylor.

Giles will play Middlesex for the state championship Saturday.

Radford defeated John Battle in the Class 2 state semifinals. The Bobcats will play Fort Defiance for the state crown on Saturday.

Saturday State Championships:

-Class 1: Giles vs. Middlesex

-Class 2: Radford vs. Fort Defiance

-Class 3: Christiansburg vs. Abingdon