Buffalo Gap tops Altavista 52-29 in high-scoring region 1B game

Altavista defended its home turf against Buffalo Gap in a region 1B football matchup.

The Colonels’ quarterback, Cooper Brooks, connected deep with Stephen Anthony for a completion early in the game.

Despite the strong drive, Buffalo Gap’s defense held firm, forcing Altavista to settle for a field goal. The score was 3-0 after a 7½-minute drive.

Later, Altavista faced a tough 3rd-and-22 situation. Brooks found Jamari Slayton deep to convert, but the Colonels eventually turned the ball over on downs.

Buffalo Gap took advantage of the turnover with a trick play. Jaden Humphrey broke free and ran to the end zone for a touchdown, putting Buffalo Gap ahead 7-3.

Buffalo Gap continued to pressure Altavista. Isaac Goff scored a touchdown by breaking the plane, increasing the lead to 15-3 in the second quarter.

Buffalo Gap dominated the game, ultimately defeating Altavista 52-29.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.