Heritage remains undefeated with 35-14 win over Turner Ashby in region 3C playoffs

Heritage, the top seed in region 3C, remains undefeated after a decisive 35-14 victory over Turner Ashby in the second round of the playoffs.

The matchup was a different challenge for Heritage, as Turner Ashby was the team that spoiled their plans in 2023. The Knights came ready to assert their dominance this time.

Turner Ashby struck first with #2 Ethan Farrish securing the opening score of the game with a strong drive.

However, Heritage quickly responded. #5 Ayden Slash showcased his skill with two touchdown runs, turning the momentum and leaving the score 14-7 at halftime.

Turner Ashby managed to score once more in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Heritage’s powerful offense.

Heritage sealed the game with a final score of 35-14, advancing further in the playoffs.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.