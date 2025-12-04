Tony Elliott named ACC Coach of the Year

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, right, hugs quarterback Chandler Morris (4) after beating Duke in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Virginia head coach Tony Elliott has been named the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

Elliott, in his fourth season leading the Cavaliers, guided Virginia to a 10–2 overall record and a 7–1 mark in ACC play. The Cavaliers finished alone atop the ACC regular-season standings for the first time in school history and earned their first berth in the ACC Championship Game since 2019.

The honor is Elliott’s first Coach of the Year award and Virginia’s first since 2011.

The award was determined by an 82-member voting panel made up of media members and the conference’s head coaches. Elliott received 57 votes, finishing well ahead of runner-up Jake Dickert of Wake Forest.

Under Elliott, Virginia completed just its second 10-win season in program history, tied the school record for ACC victories and delivered one of the nation’s biggest year-to-year improvements after a difficult 2024 campaign. The Cavaliers also spent multiple weeks ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

For Virginia, the season marks a defining turnaround — one that has elevated expectations for the program under Elliott’s leadership.