ROANOKE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2025 All-ACC Football Teams on Tuesday, with both Virginia and Virginia Tech placing players among the league’s top performers.

Virginia lands fifteen All-ACC selections

Virginia led the Commonwealth with eight total honorees, tying Duke for the second-most selections in the conference.

Sophomore running back J’Mari Taylor earned first-team All-ACC honors after a standout season that helped propel the Cavaliers to their first outright ACC regular-season championship.

Two Cavaliers made the second team: center Brady Wilson and punter Daniel Sparks.

Virginia’s third-team selections included wide receiver Trell Harris, offensive tackle McKale Boley, offensive guard Noah Josey, and linebacker Kam Robinson.

Chandler Morris, Sage Ennis, Cam Ross, Mitchell Melton, Jahmeer Carter, Ja’son Prevard and Will Bettridge all earned honorable mention.

The strong showing reflects Virginia’s turnaround campaign, which included a 7–1 ACC record and a 10–2 regular-season finish.

Virginia Tech earns defensive honors

Virginia Tech placed two players on the All-ACC list despite a challenging season.

Defensive tackle Kemari Copeland earned a spot on the third team, while defensive lineman Kody Huisman received honorable-mention recognition.

The individual accolades highlight bright spots for the Hokies, who will look to regroup after missing postseason play.

ACC overview

Selections were determined by a voting panel of 65 media members along with the league’s 17 head coaches, using a 3-2-1 point system.

Miami led all schools with 14 selections across the three teams.

With the ACC Championship Game approaching, Virginia and its large group of honorees aim to cap a historic season, while Virginia Tech begins building toward its next chapter.

For a complete look at the All-ACC teams, click here.