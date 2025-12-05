Women’s Hoops: Virginia Tech, Radford earn hard-fought home wins

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech held off Florida 68–64 on Thursday night in a back-and-forth battle in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Cassell Coliseum.

The game featured 12 ties and 12 lead changes, with neither team gaining separation until the final minutes. The Hokies opened on a 10–2 run before Florida answered with an 8–0 stretch, setting up a tight contest throughout.

Carys Baker led Virginia Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds, recording her first double-double of the season. The Hokies out-rebounded the Gators 39–38 and made several key defensive stops late to protect the lead.

Liv McGill led Florida with a game-high 30 points.

The win moved Virginia Tech to 7–2, while Florida fell to 8–2 after entering the matchup on a four-game winning streak.

Virginia Tech now turns its attention to the upcoming conference slate, while Florida looks to regroup as non-conference play continues.

Further down I-81, it proved to be a thriller inside the Dedmon Center where Radford erased a 17-point deficit and surged past Navy 97–84 in double overtime.

Navy controlled much of the early action, leading 35–23 at halftime and extending the margin to 43–26 early in the third quarter. But Radford responded behind a dominant second half from guard Joi Williams, who finished with 36 points — the most by a Highlander since 1994 — and knocked down six 3-pointers.

The Highlanders outscored Navy 22–10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Navy briefly regained the lead in the first extra period, but Williams drilled a contested 3-pointer from the right wing in the closing seconds to send the game to a second overtime.

Radford took control from there, pulling away behind strong free-throw shooting and a key 3-pointer from Cate Carlson. The comeback win moved the Highlanders to 6–5 on the season and delivered one of the program’s most dramatic victories in recent years.