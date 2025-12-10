Skip to main content
Christiansburg sweeps Class 3 volleyball honors

Shepherd named player of the year, Taylor named coach of the year.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League has announced its 2025 Class 3 All-State volleyball team, highlighted by Christiansburg’s Ela Shepherd as Player of the Year and head coach Morgan Taylor as Coach of the Year.

Shepherd, a 5-foot-10 senior setter and right-side hitter, earned her third straight first-team all-state selection. The Radford University signee finished the season with 365 kills, 525 assists, 11 solo blocks, 50 assisted blocks, 289 digs and 54 service aces. She helped lead Christiansburg to 28 consecutive wins before a 3-1 loss to Abingdon in the state championship match, where she recorded 19 kills and 20 assists.

Taylor guided Christiansburg to a 28-1 record and the program’s first appearance in a state final. The Blue Demons had reached the state semifinals in each of the previous two seasons. Taylor, who spent three years as an assistant before taking over the program, owns a 51-5 overall record and a Region 3D championship.

The all-state volleyball team includes nine position players and one libero. Only players selected to their all-region first teams were eligible. The all-state committee consists of eight coaches, with two representing each region.

A full look at the full Class 3 state accolades:

Major Awards

AwardNameSchoolClass
Player of the YearEla ShepherdChristiansburg12
Coach of the YearMorgan TaylorChristiansburg

First Team All-State

PositionFirst NameLast NameSchoolClass
PlayerElaShepherdChristiansburg12
PlayerGracieStatzerAbingdon12
PlayerKendraDresslerAlleghany11
PlayerAvaEwaldKettle Run10
PlayerKenstinPhelpsLiberty Christian12
PlayerBlairSelfChristiansburg11
PlayerAnnsleyTrivetteAbingdon12
PlayerLeahRoundsNew Kent12
PlayerEmilyCookLiberty Christian12
LiberoReeseHallChristiansburg12

Second Team All-State

PositionFirst NameLast NameSchoolClass
PlayerMollyMcCallFluvanna County12
PlayerBrookeDeAtleyKettle Run12
PlayerCarlySachsNew Kent10
PlayerAbigailBishopHidden Valley12
PlayerHannahHensleyAlleghany12
PlayerMadilynPrattTabb12
PlayerGracelynClarkLord Botetourt12
PlayerEllieEddletonChristiansburg12
PlayerBellaSchultzTurner Ashby12
LiberoKenleeWashingtonYork12

