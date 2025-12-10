Christiansburg sweeps Class 3 volleyball honors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League has announced its 2025 Class 3 All-State volleyball team, highlighted by Christiansburg’s Ela Shepherd as Player of the Year and head coach Morgan Taylor as Coach of the Year.

Shepherd, a 5-foot-10 senior setter and right-side hitter, earned her third straight first-team all-state selection. The Radford University signee finished the season with 365 kills, 525 assists, 11 solo blocks, 50 assisted blocks, 289 digs and 54 service aces. She helped lead Christiansburg to 28 consecutive wins before a 3-1 loss to Abingdon in the state championship match, where she recorded 19 kills and 20 assists.

Taylor guided Christiansburg to a 28-1 record and the program’s first appearance in a state final. The Blue Demons had reached the state semifinals in each of the previous two seasons. Taylor, who spent three years as an assistant before taking over the program, owns a 51-5 overall record and a Region 3D championship.

The all-state volleyball team includes nine position players and one libero. Only players selected to their all-region first teams were eligible. The all-state committee consists of eight coaches, with two representing each region.

A full look at the full Class 3 state accolades:

Major Awards

Award Name School Class Player of the Year Ela Shepherd Christiansburg 12 Coach of the Year Morgan Taylor Christiansburg —

First Team All-State

Position First Name Last Name School Class Player Ela Shepherd Christiansburg 12 Player Gracie Statzer Abingdon 12 Player Kendra Dressler Alleghany 11 Player Ava Ewald Kettle Run 10 Player Kenstin Phelps Liberty Christian 12 Player Blair Self Christiansburg 11 Player Annsley Trivette Abingdon 12 Player Leah Rounds New Kent 12 Player Emily Cook Liberty Christian 12 Libero Reese Hall Christiansburg 12

Second Team All-State