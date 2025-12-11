Radford sweeps VHSL Class 2 volleyball honors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League has announced its 2025 Class 2 All-State volleyball team, headlined by Radford senior setter Mattox Adams as Player of the Year and Radford head coach Karen Adams as Coach of the Year.
Adams, a 5-foot-7 setter, anchored Radford’s offense and remained a consistent scoring threat throughout the season. She recorded 764 assists, 401 digs, 42 aces with a 97.5% serve rate, 51 blocks and 61 kills while leading the Bobcats to the Class 2 state championship. Adams finished her career with 2,267 assists and 1,206 digs. She was named Region 2C and Three Rivers District Player of the Year and previously earned second-team all-state honors in 2024. She also collected multiple all-region and all-district honors during her four-year career. Adams remains uncommitted.
Karen Adams guided Radford to a 25-1 record and the program’s third state title since she took over in 2017. The Bobcats closed the season on a 24-match winning streak and secured the championship with a 3-1 victory over Fort Defiance in the Class 2 final at the Salem Civic Center. Adams previously led Radford to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019 and a runner-up finish in 2017. She holds a 150-54 record over nine seasons.
The all-state team includes nine position players and one libero. Only first-team all-region selections were eligible for consideration. The team was chosen by an eight-member committee with two coaches representing each region.
Class 2 All-State Volleyball Honors
|Award
|Name
|School
|Class
|Player of the Year
|Mattox Adams
|Radford
|12
|Coach of the Year
|Karen Adams
|Radford
|—
First Team All-State
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Class
|Player
|Mattox
|Adams
|Radford
|12
|Player
|Maecy Ann
|Frizzelle
|Fort Defiance
|12
|Player
|Camryn
|Ratliff
|John Battle
|11
|Player
|Peyton
|Ashworth
|Poquoson
|12
|Player
|Regan
|Shields
|Appomattox County
|12
|Player
|Anayia
|Irvine
|Gretna
|12
|Player
|Ameera
|Youmessi
|Central (Wise)
|12
|Player
|Isabel
|Aliveto
|Clarke County
|11
|Player
|Jaylyn
|Holt
|Radford
|12
|Libero
|Briana
|Dobbins
|Radford
|12
Second Team All-State
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Class
|Player
|Caroline
|Hanger
|Fort Defiance
|10
|Player
|Emily
|Patterson
|Amelia County
|12
|Player
|Kayla
|Cline
|Marion
|12
|Player
|Bryn
|Franzen
|Clarke County
|12
|Player
|Journey
|Moore
|Patrick County
|12
|Player
|Alexis
|Miller
|Fort Defiance
|11
|Player
|Brooke
|Beavers
|Ridgeview
|11
|Player
|Sawyer
|Almond
|Appomattox County
|10
|Player
|Lillian
|Joyce
|Radford
|12
|Libero
|Norah
|Anderson
|Fort Defiance
|11