Radford sweeps VHSL Class 2 volleyball honors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League has announced its 2025 Class 2 All-State volleyball team, headlined by Radford senior setter Mattox Adams as Player of the Year and Radford head coach Karen Adams as Coach of the Year.

Adams, a 5-foot-7 setter, anchored Radford’s offense and remained a consistent scoring threat throughout the season. She recorded 764 assists, 401 digs, 42 aces with a 97.5% serve rate, 51 blocks and 61 kills while leading the Bobcats to the Class 2 state championship. Adams finished her career with 2,267 assists and 1,206 digs. She was named Region 2C and Three Rivers District Player of the Year and previously earned second-team all-state honors in 2024. She also collected multiple all-region and all-district honors during her four-year career. Adams remains uncommitted.

Karen Adams guided Radford to a 25-1 record and the program’s third state title since she took over in 2017. The Bobcats closed the season on a 24-match winning streak and secured the championship with a 3-1 victory over Fort Defiance in the Class 2 final at the Salem Civic Center. Adams previously led Radford to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019 and a runner-up finish in 2017. She holds a 150-54 record over nine seasons.

The all-state team includes nine position players and one libero. Only first-team all-region selections were eligible for consideration. The team was chosen by an eight-member committee with two coaches representing each region.

Class 2 All-State Volleyball Honors

Award Name School Class Player of the Year Mattox Adams Radford 12 Coach of the Year Karen Adams Radford —

First Team All-State

Position First Name Last Name School Class Player Mattox Adams Radford 12 Player Maecy Ann Frizzelle Fort Defiance 12 Player Camryn Ratliff John Battle 11 Player Peyton Ashworth Poquoson 12 Player Regan Shields Appomattox County 12 Player Anayia Irvine Gretna 12 Player Ameera Youmessi Central (Wise) 12 Player Isabel Aliveto Clarke County 11 Player Jaylyn Holt Radford 12 Libero Briana Dobbins Radford 12

Second Team All-State