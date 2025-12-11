Skip to main content
Radford sweeps VHSL Class 2 volleyball honors

Karen Adams led the Bobcats to a 25-1 record and Class 2 state title.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League has announced its 2025 Class 2 All-State volleyball team, headlined by Radford senior setter Mattox Adams as Player of the Year and Radford head coach Karen Adams as Coach of the Year.

Adams, a 5-foot-7 setter, anchored Radford’s offense and remained a consistent scoring threat throughout the season. She recorded 764 assists, 401 digs, 42 aces with a 97.5% serve rate, 51 blocks and 61 kills while leading the Bobcats to the Class 2 state championship. Adams finished her career with 2,267 assists and 1,206 digs. She was named Region 2C and Three Rivers District Player of the Year and previously earned second-team all-state honors in 2024. She also collected multiple all-region and all-district honors during her four-year career. Adams remains uncommitted.

Karen Adams guided Radford to a 25-1 record and the program’s third state title since she took over in 2017. The Bobcats closed the season on a 24-match winning streak and secured the championship with a 3-1 victory over Fort Defiance in the Class 2 final at the Salem Civic Center. Adams previously led Radford to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019 and a runner-up finish in 2017. She holds a 150-54 record over nine seasons.

The all-state team includes nine position players and one libero. Only first-team all-region selections were eligible for consideration. The team was chosen by an eight-member committee with two coaches representing each region.

Class 2 All-State Volleyball Honors

AwardNameSchoolClass
Player of the YearMattox AdamsRadford12
Coach of the YearKaren AdamsRadford

First Team All-State

PositionFirst NameLast NameSchoolClass
PlayerMattoxAdamsRadford12
PlayerMaecy AnnFrizzelleFort Defiance12
PlayerCamrynRatliffJohn Battle11
PlayerPeytonAshworthPoquoson12
PlayerReganShieldsAppomattox County12
PlayerAnayiaIrvineGretna12
PlayerAmeeraYoumessiCentral (Wise)12
PlayerIsabelAlivetoClarke County11
PlayerJaylynHoltRadford12
LiberoBrianaDobbinsRadford12

Second Team All-State

PositionFirst NameLast NameSchoolClass
PlayerCarolineHangerFort Defiance10
PlayerEmilyPattersonAmelia County12
PlayerKaylaClineMarion12
PlayerBrynFranzenClarke County12
PlayerJourneyMoorePatrick County12
PlayerAlexisMillerFort Defiance11
PlayerBrookeBeaversRidgeview11
PlayerSawyerAlmondAppomattox County10
PlayerLillianJoyceRadford12
LiberoNorahAndersonFort Defiance11

