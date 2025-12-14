Mayhem snap Rail Yard Dawgs win streak with 3-1 win

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (11-8-2) struggled offensively against the Macon Mayhem (6-7-3) on Saturday night, suffering a 3-1 defeat at Berglund Center. Andrew Stacey scored the lone goal and fought once again for Roanoke, while Brody Claeys stopped 13-of-15 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

The Dawgs didn’t need long at all to light the lamp, as a puck dumped into Macon territory from the opening faceoff immediately led to the game’s first goal. Khristian Acosta centered a pass from the back boards to the low slot, and Stacey jammed the puck home just 10 seconds into the action to push the hosts ahead. Macon would answer at 4:32 on a pinballing possession in the middle of the Roanoke zone that eventually found a wide-open Connor May at the near post. The Mayhem would take the lead at 11:47 when a Matteo Ybarra transition snipe from the right-wing side found the back of the net. Just 14 seconds later, Stacey would drop the mitts with Macon’s Max Messier, as Roanoke’s number 20 laid the hammer down in his team-leading sixth fight of the season. The Mayhem still held the 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Both teams had a slew of power play chances in the second period, but neither team could capitalize. Roanoke received its first at 2:13 when Macon’s Conor Witherspoon was called for roughing, then Macon had its first chance at 5:44 when Fabrice Bourgeois of the Dawgs was called for cross-checking. Another Dawgs power play came when Michael Krupinski was called for cross-checking at 9:19, but the Mayhem killed the penalty and received a power play of their own at 13:34 when Roanoke’s Travis Broughman was whistled for hooking. Krupinski would commit another penalty in the final minute of the middle frame that would carry over into the third period. The two teams each managed just three shots on goal aside in the second period, as the Dawgs still trailed by one goal heading into the intermission.

Roanoke would generate as many shots in the third period as it did in the first 40 minutes, but couldn’t get the offense to click on this night. Both teams had additional power play chances early in the period, but tension really boiled over following a great save by Macon’s Josh Boyko. A full-on line scrum behind the Macon net ensued at 8:21. The Dawgs would have more looks down the stretch and pulled Claeys late in regulation, but an empty-net finish by Alex Cohen in the final 24 seconds sealed the win for Macon. It marked the end of a three-game winning streak for the Dawgs, and the end of a six-game head-to-head winning streak by Roanoke over the Mayhem dating back to February 2025.

Boyko stopped 19-of-20 shots faced in net for Macon. The Dawgs went 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Mayhem went 0-for-42 on their chances.