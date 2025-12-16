Skip to main content
Mikaela Shiffrin leads 1st run of night slalom as rivals falter under the lights

Associated Press

COURCHEVELMikaela Shiffrin is on course to remain perfect in slalom during the Olympic season after several of her top challengers faltered under the lights during the opening run of a World Cup night race Tuesday.

The American holder of a record 104 World Cup victories stood 0.83 seconds ahead of Swiss skier Camille Rast and 1.16 ahead of German racer Lena Duerr.

Shiffrin won the opening three slaloms of the season and has won four straight going back to last season.

Lara Colturi, the Italian-born skier who races for Albania, straddled a gate toward the end of her run — ending a streak of three consecutive slalom podiums.

Swiss veteran Wendy Holdener placed eighth but then hit a hole in the finish area, got flipped up into the air and landed on her back. After grimacing in pain for a few moments, she got up and walked away. It wasn’t immediately clear if she was injured.

Defending World Cup slalom champion Zrinka Ljutic and Olympic silver medalist Katharina Liensberger, the next two starters, went out midway down.

It's the third straight slalom that Ljutic has failed to finish.

Lindsey Vonn, who won a downhill last week at age 41, no longer competes in slalom.

Vonn will be back in action this weekend for a downhill and a super-G in nearby Val d’Isere.

Women’s Alpine skiing at the Feb. 6-22 Milan Cortina Winter Games will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

