Women’s Hoops: Radford tops Hampton in OT, McGuire earns 200th career win

HAMPTON, Va. – oi Williams scored a game-high 23 points and Radford closed strong in overtime to earn its first road win of the season, defeating Hampton 73-67 on Thursday night at the Hampton Convocation Center.

The Highlanders (8-6) made all six of their free throws in overtime to pull ahead by multiple possessions and secure the win over the Pirates (6-5).

Williams led Radford with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting and took control late as the Highlanders outlasted Hampton in a back-and-forth contest. Georgia Simonsen recorded her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds, including seven boards in the fourth quarter and one more in overtime.

The victory marked a milestone for Radford coach Mike McGuire, who earned his 200th career win. McGuire became the sixth women’s basketball coach in Big South Conference history to reach 200 victories and just the fourth to accomplish the feat while coaching at the same program.

Radford sealed the game at the free-throw line in the extra period, holding off Hampton to improve to 8-6 on the season.

“When you’re given the opportunity to be a Division I head coach, you just hope your vision can become a reality by the hard work of a lot of people,” said McGuire after the game. “I owe a lot to several people for making women’s basketball important and relevant. For trusting me to be the head coach through some great seasons. This doesn’t happen without a lot of people pulling in the same direction – coaches, student-athletes, and administration. Yeah, to think about 200 wins, it’s really about the people and how many people that have poured into this program since I’ve been here. I’ve worked with a lot of awesome people. That’s what has to happen to have success. Very excited to be a part of it.”