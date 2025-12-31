North Cross routs LCA to win Northside Invitational Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – North Cross left no doubt Tuesday night as it defeated Liberty Christian Academy 74-42 in the championship game of the Northside Invitational Tournament.

The Raiders jumped to a fast start, dominating the paint and playing relentless defense. Antonio Mack, later named the tournament MVP, helped facilitate and score as North Cross carried a 35-11 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead in the third quarter, capitalizing on transition offense thanks to Jay Bryant and Luke Tomlin. But it was to no avail as the Raiders dominance couldn’t be touched in the 32 point victory.

“We try to just execute and play hard on defense,” said North Cross head coach Jamiel Allen. “I know we’ve got some length and size and athleticism that kind of opens some eyes, but we have a lot to work on. We are a work in progress and we do like to play fast but under control and I think this game we put it all together and that was kind of the final product.”

In the third place game, Alleghany defeated Northside 67-63.

George Wythe def. Glenvar 62-50 to finish fifth in the tournament.