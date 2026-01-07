Roanoke Area Strong Youth to help raise money in support of Audrey Rice

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Roanoke Area Strong Youth will host a charity boxing-style competition titled “Hands for Audrey” on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Botetourt Training Center, with all proceeds benefiting the medical treatment of 2½-year-old Audrey Rice, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The event, billed as “Hit for a Cause,” will feature a team-based, timed heavy-bag punching competition designed to raise funds for Audrey’s treatment and care. One hundred percent of proceeds will go directly toward her medical expenses.

Teams of three will compete to see which group can throw the most punches within a set time. Each participant will complete three rounds on the heavy bag, with the total number of punches from all three team members combined for a team score. Teams will compete within age divisions, and the highest total in each division will determine the winner.

The entry fee is $60 per team, and teams are encouraged to register with a team name.

Competition will take place at Botetourt Training Center, located at 2726 Lee Highway in Troutville. Age divisions and start times are scheduled as follows: ages 6-9 from 10 to 11 a.m.; ages 10-13 from 11 a.m. to noon; ages 14-17 from noon to 1 p.m.; and ages 18 and older from 1 to 2 p.m. Participants ages 6-13 will complete three 30-second rounds per individual, while those 14 and older will complete three 60-second rounds.

A Power Punch contest will also be held following the team competition for the 14-17 and 18-and-over divisions.

Winners in each division will receive a medal and a free one-month membership to TF40.

Gloves and hand wraps will be provided, and hand wraps will also be available for purchase for $10. No prior experience is required, and a brief instructional demonstration will be given before the competition begins.