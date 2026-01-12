Landen Clark transferring to LSU

Elon's Landen Clark (11) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Radford High School quarterback Landen Clark has committed to continue his collegiate career at Louisiana State.

The talented quarterback started his career at Elon, his biggest impact coming during his redshirt freshman season. Clark appeared in all 12 games passing for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Clark didn’t shy away from using his legs, rushing for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the second-leading rusher for the Phoenix who turned a record of 6-6 in 2025. His 29 total touchdowns proved to be an Elon single season record.

The 2022 1st and 10 Player of the Year helped lead the Radford Bobcats to an undefeated season in 2023, resulting in the programs first VHSL State Championship in 51 years. It was during that season when Clark racked up over 4,300 yards and 71 touchdowns.

It’s a momentous time in Baton Rouge where LSU is now led by head coach Lane Kiffin who was most recently at Ole Miss.