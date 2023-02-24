1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Radford’s Landen Clark

RADFORD, Va. – Radford Bobcats’ junior quarterback Landen Clark lit up the 1st and 10 radar in week 2 when he forced me to coin a new phrase ’the octopus, after Clark accounted for 8 total touchdowns. six thru the air, and two on the ground, in a huge win over Gate City. And the deluge of scores never stopped.

Clark piled up 2972 yards passing and 44 scores, with 412 rushing and 8 more touchdowns. He led his team with 5 interceptions on defense as well.

The Bobcats racked up a 10-2 season that ended in the region semifinals with a tough 5-point loss to perennial power Appomattox Co.

The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour teamed up with coach Michael Crist to call the team to a meeting – subject unknown – to surprise the Bobcats’ star.

Junior quarterback Landen Clark is a more than worthy recipient of our 2022 1st and 10 Player of the Year award.

“We just got rolling through the air and it kinda just stuck all year. Even through the bad weather game with Gretna this year we kind of just stuck to our game plan and kept passing it. We were just so dominant through the air. It’s just everybody, just came in from the line blocking to the receivers running their routes to get an open to me hitting them it was just an all-around effort and it paid off all year,” Clark explained.

“You show up on Friday night and you see his talent, you can see how competitive he is. And I think that’s a key piece to leadership – Is how much he is willing and desires to compete and win, so I think that’s a big piece. But I think what people don’t see is that he’s the hardest worker. He’s one of those kids that’s gonna put in that hard work – that ‘sweat equity’ as we say, when the lights aren’t there. It’s always a cliché how hard you work with no one’s watching, well I know he works incredibly hard,” head Bobcats coach Michael Crist said.

Clark was a VHSL Class 2 All-District, All-Region, and All-State selection as well.