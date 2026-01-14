1st and 10 Trophy Tour | North Cross’ Tristan Lange and Ja’Ziel Hart

ROANOKE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour made as stop at North Cross school where we honored not one but two deserving Raiders for their spectacular performances this season.

To begin with, Tristan Lange to be a pivotal piece to the Raiders’ puzzle of success. As a quarterback and at other time running back, Lange effected change in big ways, especially during a week five matchup against Blue Ridge School. He had 13 completions for 365 yards, 2 touchdowns. On the ground, Lange had 8 carries for 102 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns in what was a rematch of the 2023 and 2024 state title game.

Lange, who also plays basketball, will be attending VCU to continue his baseball career.

It was during week eleven when another fellow Raider made a big difference. Ja’Ziel Hart carried the ball 21 times for 179 yards and 4 touchdowns. His fifth score of the game proved to be a receiving one and North Cross needed it all to hold on for the 35-29 state semifinal win over Atlantic Shores.

Hart, a three-time state football champion and multi-time state player of the year, is already in Chapel Hill as an early enrollee at University of North Carolina.