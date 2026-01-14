Boles reaches 1,000 career points as Salem tops Patrick Henry

ROANOKE, Va. – The River Ridge District appears to be one of the toughest, if not THE toughest for boys hoops this season. Most games are competitive night in and night out. Recently, Patrick Henry handed Hidden Valley its first loss of the season.

Tuesday night, a road test for the Patriots at the Salem. The Spartans had built a double-digit lead in the first half but PH put together a 10-0 run spanning from the second quarter and into the third quarter. The Patriots eventually took the lead on a Damarion Perdue rebound basket, 41-40. But that was quickly erased as rebound basket at the other end of the court by Cam Boles proved to be a historic moment. The senior reached 1,000 career points. He’s also approaching 500 career rebounds. That spark midway through the fourth quarter carried Salem to a 59-49 win.

On the girls side of this matchup, Salem defeated Patrick Henry 50-7. In the process, senior Emme Custer also reached 1,000 career points. That marks three student-athletes that have reached the 1,000 points mark in the past week with Gabby Crawley doing so against Christiansburg.

In other girls action, Cave Spring defeated James River 52-37.

Other scores from Tuesday night included:

-William Fleming def. Northside, 68-55

-Christiansburg def. Pulaski Co., 72-66

-William Fleming def. Northside, 89-24 (Girls)

-Staunton River def. Franklin Co., 41-26 (Girls)

-Pulaski Co. def. Christiansburg, 62-46 (Girls)