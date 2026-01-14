Malik Thomas scores 19 points as No. 16 Virginia beats No. 20 Louisville 79-70

Virginia guard Malik Thomas (1) shoots over Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Malik Thomas made six 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Johann Grunloh added 16 points and No. 16 Virginia shot 55% in the second half to beat No. 20 Louisville 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Thomas went 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and 6 of 9 overall for the Cavaliers (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia shot just 40% from the field but led throughout and made 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in its first meeting with a ranked foe this season.

Grunloh, a 7-foot freshman, went 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and four blocks.

Isaac McKneely, who spent the previous three seasons at Virginia, scored a season-high 23 points for Louisville (12-5, 2-3), which shot 36% and has dropped three of four.

Ryan Conwell added 14 points for the Cardinals, who played a seventh consecutive game without guard Mikel Brown Jr. (back) and were missing forward Khani Rooths because of an illness. Ex-G League player London Johnson dressed but did not play for a second straight game.

Louisville got within 74-68 on McKneely’s two free throws with 1:19 remaining, but he and Conwell each missed 3s that could have made it closer. Grunloh, Lewis and Chance Mallory combined to make five free throws in the final minute to seal Virginia’s fourth straight win.

Sam Lewis added 15 points and Dallin Hall had 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Virginia welcomed back its leading 3-point shooter, Jacari White, who had missed 3 1/2 weeks with a broken left wrist. He had five points in 12 minutes.

The Cavaliers led 14-0 after 3 1/2 minutes as Louisville missed its first seven shots. Virginia later missed 13 straight from the field.

Virginia visits SMU on Saturday.

Louisville visits Pittsburgh on Saturday.