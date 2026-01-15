Peat scores 24, No. 1 Arizona remains undefeated with 89-82 win over rival Arizona State

Arizona State guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives on Arizona forward Koa Peat during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Ariz. – Koa Peat had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Tobe Awaka added 25 points and top-ranked Arizona remained undefeated with an 89-82 win over rival Arizona State on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) had a hard time shaking the Sun Devils in a physical first half before Peat came alive in the second. The 6-foot-8 freshman, who shot 2 of 8 in the first half, made all seven of his shots in the second as Arizona built a 12-point lead.

The Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3) kept hanging around behind Moe Odum, whose 3-pointer with 55 seconds left pulled Arizona State within 87-82.

Arizona's Jaden Bradley followed with a short jumper and the Wildcats made two free throws to join No. 8 Nebraska and Miami (Ohio) as the only remaining undefeated Division I teams following No. 10 Vanderbilt's loss to Texas. The Wildcats are off to their best start since opening 21-0 in 2013-14.

Odum led Arizona State with 23 points and Massamba Diop added 16.

Arizona State led 39-38 at halftime by holding its ground, bumping and banging the physical Wildcats while limiting their transition opportunities.

They also got the ball inside to Diop.

The 7-1 Senegalese freshman averaged 21.5 points in two games last week and beat Arizona with a variety of moves, scoring 13 first-half points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Awaka used his might to bull his way through the Sun Devils for 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Arizona found more of an offensive rhythm midway through the second half, hitting 11 straight shots to build a 75-63 lead before Arizona State fought back to make it close.

Arizona State: plays at No. 7 Houston on Sunday.

Arizona: plays at UFC on Saturday.

