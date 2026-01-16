ACC Women’s Hoops: VT rolls past SMU, Virginia falters at Duke

ROANOKE, Va. – On the road in Dallas, Texas the Virginia Tech women had no problems against SMU in what was a 79-42 final.

Virginia Tech used a balanced attack to roll past SMU 79-42 Thursday night at Moody Coliseum.

Samyha Suffren scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Hokies (14-5, 4-3 ACC), who jumped out early and never trailed. Virginia Tech opened with an 8-0 run and built a 32-19 lead by halftime behind contributions from Leila Wells, Carleigh Wenzel, Kilah Freelon and Mel Daley. The Hokies extended their advantage in the second half with sharp shooting from beyond the arc and strong free-throw shooting.

Virginia Tech outscored SMU 22-9 in the fourth quarter to close out the decisive road victory. The Hokies return home next Thursday to host Clemson.

In Durham, Virginia came up short against Duke in a 65-58 final. The win proved to be the ninth straight for the Blue Devils who are off to a 7-0 start in ACC play.

Virginia trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying in the third quarter to take the lead. Tabitha Amanze went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds, before finishing with 20 points. Kymora Johnson scored 11 of her points in the second half and Sa’Myah Smith chipped in 10.

Duke’s Toby Fournier led all scorers with 25 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. Ashlon Jackson added 12 points and Arianna Roberson scored 10 for the Blue Devils (12-6, 7-0 ACC). Virginia (13-5, 5-2) outrebounded Duke 30-29 and shot a perfect 11-for-11 from the line, but the Cavaliers struggled from the field and finished 1-for-7 from three-point range.

The Cavaliers cut the deficit with a 13-3 third-quarter run to lead 45-44, but Duke answered with a late surge to pull away in the fourth. Virginia continued ACC play on the road, dropping its second straight game.