Mercer defeats VMI 77-67

Associated Press, Associated Press

VMI Basketball

LEXINGTON, Va. – Brady Shoulders scored 20 points as Mercer beat VMI 77-67 on Thursday.

Shoulders also contributed six rebounds for the Bears (11-7, 3-2 Southern Conference). Armani Mighty added 25 boards and scored 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the field and a perfect 2 of 2 from the free throw line. Zaire Williams finished with 12 points.

Linus Holmstrom led the Keydets (6-12, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and three steals. VMI also got 15 points from TJ Johnson. Cal Liston also had 12 points and two blocks.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

