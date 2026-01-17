High School Hoops: Hidden Valley tops rival Cave Spring 67-56

ROANOKE, Va. – In a clash of Roanoke County rivals Friday night, Hidden Valley defeated River Ridge District foe Cave Spring 67-56.

It was a dominant opening quarter that helped set the pace for the one-loss Titans. Wyatt Clark was relentless and it showed in the first half as he scored 13 points.

Cave Spring had as many turnovers as points but eventually settled down in the second quarter. Shawn Turner had a big alley-oop to Hasane Doucoure that jolted the student section. Turner himself scored 19 points in the first half. But Hidden Valley proved to get the home win.

On the girls side of this matchup, Cave Spring prevailed with a 56-34 win over Hidden Valley.