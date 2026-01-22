Hollins dominates in 51-26 home win against Randolph

ROANOKE, Va. – Hollins used a dominant defensive effort to snap a two-game Old Dominion Athletic Conference losing streak, rolling past Randolph College 51-26 on Wednesday night.

The Green and Gold set the tone early, holding the Wildcats to four points in the opening quarter while building a 14-4 lead. Hollins carried an eight-point advantage into the second quarter and closed the half on a 5-0 run to take a 23-10 lead into the break.

Hollins pulled away in the third quarter, pushing the margin to 20 on a 3-pointer and scoring the final seven points of the period to build a 27-point cushion entering the fourth. The hosts cruised from there to secure the 25-point conference victory.

Jacorra Russell led Hollins with 14 points and 11 rebounds, adding two assists, one block and three steals for her second double-double of the season. Gracie Huffard finished with nine points, seven rebounds and a career-high six blocks. Zaria Holden contributed six points, four assists and 10 rebounds, while Sarah Morales added six points and five steals. Noelani Carter recorded four assists and five steals.

The Hollins defense limited Randolph to 15.5% shooting from the field and forced 32 turnovers, including a season-high 21 steals.

