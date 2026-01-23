Patrick Henry tops William Fleming 75-70 in double overtime thriller

In high school hoops Thursday night, Patrick Henry defeated William Fleming 75-70 in a game that needed two overtime periods.

The Patriots held a slim four point lead at halftime that quickly grew to double digits in the third quarter. Seemingly, there wasn’t a shot the Patriots didn’t like as William Fowler, Tavon Jumper and Dariyon Williams did heavy lifting at both ends of the court.

William Fleming never backed down, cutting the deficit to seven before tying the game on a three point play thanks to Zhiy Steelman.

The Colonels forced overtime and even held a three point advantage but the Patriots responded to force double OT. That’s when they sealed the game with free throws and more stingy defense.