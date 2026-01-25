Latson, Johnson lead No. 2 Gamecocks to 103-74 win, ending 'Dores perfect start

South Carolina center Madina Okot (11) shoots the ball over Vanderbilt forward Aiyana Mitchell (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ta'Niya Latson scored 21 points, Tessa Johnson added 20 and No. 2 South Carolina ended No. 5 Vanderbilt's unbeaten start to the season with a 103-74 victory on Sunday.

The Commodores had won a school record 20 straight games to start the season, but had no answer for South Carolina, which has won 19 straight over Vanderbilt.

Recommended Videos

The Gamecocks (20-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) came in off an 94-82 overtime loss at No. 16 Oklahoma this past Thursday and right from the start took it out on the Commodores (20-1, 6-1).

South Carolina went on an 11-2 burst less than two minutes in and gradually built the lead to 21 points in the second quarter. The Gamecocks defense did much of the damage, forcing 16 first-half turnovers against a Vanderbilt team averaging 12.5 per game this season.

The Commodores gave themselves a chance right before halftime as Mikayla Blakes had a three-point play with 3.5 seconds left and — after South Carolina tried a court-length football pass that went straight out of bounds — Aubrey Galvan's three as time expired to trail by 11 at the break.

Vanderbilt opened with two straight baskets in the third quarter to draw within 55-48. That's when South Carolina went on a 15-2 burst to take control for good.

Blakes, the SEC's leading scorer, had 23 points to lead Vanderbilt. She also have five of her team's 20 turnovers which matched a season high.

Madina Okot finished with 17 points while Joyce Edwards had 16 to give South Carolina five double-digit scorers against a team holding opponents to 58 points this season.

It was South Carolina's second league victory against a Top 5 opponent in the past four contests after defeating fourth-ranked Texas 68-65 on Jan. 15.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Plays at No. 18 Ole Miss on Thursday night.

South Carolina: Goes to Auburn on Thursday night..

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball